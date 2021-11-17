Advertisement

VW Group recalls Audis; passenger air bags may be disabled

FILE - The Audi logo is on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
FILE - The Audi logo is on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen Group is recalling more than 240,000 Audi vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because an electric cable problem can cause a computer to disable the passenger air bag.

The recall covers certain 2017 through 2020 Audi A4, RS5, A5, S4 and S5 models.

VW says in documents filed with U.S. safety regulators that a cable in the passenger occupant detection system can be faulty.

That can cause software to disable the passenger air bag, increasing the risk of injury in a crash.

Dealers will replace the cable and either the heating mat or the entire seat cover.

Owners will be notified by letter starting Jan. 7.

The recall is an expansion of one done in 2019. Vehicles repaired in that recall will have to be fixed again.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overlooking the City of Wichita and highway traffic.
Youth basketball coach among 16 arrested for human trafficking in Wichita
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump look at supporters before boarding Air...
Former President Trump, first lady respond to Colby HS student’s handwritten letter
Wichita police arrested 28-year-old Charles Burnham on Tuesday after they said he shot his...
Wichita man arrested, accused of shooting roommate who shot himself
Sarah Colling, killed in a Nov. 9 crash in Harvey County, had an impact on many in her town and...
Potwin woman’s death hits family, community hard
Wichita police respond to a deadly crash Monday night, Nov. 15, at 21st and Hillside in NE...
Man in wheelchair dies after being struck by car in NE Wichita

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., waits for a news conference about the delta variant of...
House to vote on censuring Gosar over posting violent video
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse jurors return for Day 2 of deliberations
Gov. Laura Kelly on Monday signed legislation that continues support for engineering programs...
Kansas governor approves COVID booster shots for all adults
Cameron West, 9, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at Englewood Health in Englewood, N.J.,...
White House: 10% of kids have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in 1st 2 weeks
According to Jefferson County, Alabama, officials, the shooting occurred at Samuel Associated...
Man shot to death on his first day of work in Ala.