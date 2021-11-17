Winds of change and a much colder Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a much colder morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s feeling like the teens and 20s compliments of a strong and gusty wind from the north.

Record setting temperatures in the 70s and 80s on Monday and Tuesday will be replaced by highs in the 40s and 50s today. And a gusty north wind between 20 and 30 mph will keep wind chills in the 30s and 40s this afternoon.

After falling into the teens and 20s tonight, a warm-up is expected as we head into the weekend. Highs in the 50s on Thursday and Friday will be replaced by 60s on Saturday.

Looking ahead… early next week looks quiet with near normal temperatures. However, as we get closer to Thanksgiving a potential storm system may make the holiday wet for some and white for others.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: More clouds than sun, windy, and much colder. Wind: N 20-30; gusty. High: 53.

Tonight: Clearing skies and cold. Wind: NW/N 5-10. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Sunny but chilly. Wind: NW/W 5-15. High: 50.

Fri: Low: 30. High: 56. Partly cloudy, becoming windy.

Sat: Low: 38. High: 61. Partly cloudy, milder.

Sun: Low: 40. High: 57. Windy with a mix of sun and clouds.

Mon: Low: 29. High: 51. Sunny and cooler.

Tue: Low: 34. High: 58. Mostly sunny, turning windy.

