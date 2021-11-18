Doctors encourage COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots as holidays approach

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Doctors say booster shots could help keep COVID cases and hospitalizations low throughout the winter months, especially now that all fully vaccinated Kansans are eligible six months after their second dose, or two months after the first dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Around this time last year, the state was seeing one of the biggest surges in COVID-19 cases throughout the entire pandemic. This year, we have vaccines, and now boosters, to make sure people have even more immunity headed into the colder months.

“What we don’t want to see is what we saw last year, huge numbers of hospitalizations, more people getting sick, more people dying from the virus. So that’s our hope is to really get these boosters out,” said Dr. Tiffany Schwasinger-Schmidt with the KU School of Medicine-Wichita.

While vaccinated people 65 and older with underlying conditions need a booster shot to minimize the risk of severe COVID-19 and hospitalization, the vaccines are still doing well to prevent this in young, healthy people a few months out. They can still benefit from a booster, and so can the people around them.

Dr. Schwasinger-Schmidt says early studies are showing that within the first few months after a dose of the vaccine - including the booster - people were much less likely to get COVID at all or spread it to others.

“What we’ve seen in early data is it’s very promising. The more immunity your body has, the less likely you are to spread the virus. With the holidays coming up I know everyone wants to get together again. We’re all very anxious to be able to see our families. But remember, once we get inside in close quarters, that’s where the virus and other diseases can spread very quickly,” said Dr. Schwasinger-Schmidt.

She says if you’ve been vaccinated for at least six months, it would be smart to get a booster shot as soon as possible to keep your immune response strong. She says it’s also important to keep in mind that it takes about two weeks for your immune system to get the full benefits from the vaccine and the booster shots.

