Advertisement

Does It Work? Mighty Carver

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A carving knife that looks like a chainsaw, the Mighty Carver is meant to sound and feel like a chainsaw, too.

The makers of the electric chainsaw carving knife say their product can slice through hard-to-cut items and create lasting memories. Does the Mighty Carver work as advertised?

To put it to the test, Eyewitness News enlisted the help of Blue Moon Catering CEO Bill Rowe.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overlooking the City of Wichita and highway traffic.
Youth basketball coach among 16 arrested for human trafficking in Wichita
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump look at supporters before boarding Air...
Former President Trump, first lady respond to Colby HS student’s handwritten letter
Wichita police arrested 28-year-old Charles Burnham on Tuesday after they said he shot his...
Wichita man arrested, accused of shooting roommate who shot himself
generic
KHP: 5-year-old boy struck by truck in front of Liberal elementary school, dies from injuries
Sarah Colling, killed in a Nov. 9 crash in Harvey County, had an impact on many in her town and...
Potwin woman’s death hits family, community hard

Latest News

Does It Work Wednesday
Does It Work? Mighty Carver
vaccine mandate paused
Businesses in limbo as OSHA places temporary hold on enforcing federal vaccine mandate
online job search
Career coach shares advice for those seeking new career path
Nijel Pack, Kansas State vs. TCU Big 12 Tournament
K-State rolls past Omaha