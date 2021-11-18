Advertisement

Health officials encourage getting COVID booster and flu shot on the same day

By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Now that all Kansans 18 or older can get the booster shot, physicians like Dr. Tiffany Schwasinger-Schmidt from KU School of Medicine, say that it’s best to get both vaccines at the same time - before the holidays.

“Do get that COVID booster and that flu shot at the same time. It’s incredibly safe and another way to protect you and your family from these viruses,” says Dr. Schwasinger-Schmidt.

While health officials say getting both vaccines on the same day is completely fine, they do warn that you may feel some flu-like symptoms, but those will go away over 24 hours.

Derek Richardson, a store owner in Wichita, says getting the vaccine is something he feels needs to be done to keep his customers safe. He received both shots on Thursday.

“I get the flu shot every year,” said Richardson. “I don’t normally have a reaction, I had a reaction to the second COVID shot like 36 hours later but I took a couple of Advil and went to sleep and it was fine.”

Health officials say it’s best to get the vaccines in different arms to avoid intense soreness.

To find a COVID-19 booster shot clinic near you, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overlooking the City of Wichita and highway traffic.
Youth basketball coach among 16 arrested for human trafficking in Wichita
generic
KHP: 5-year-old boy struck by truck in front of Liberal elementary school, dies from injuries
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump look at supporters before boarding Air...
Former President Trump, first lady respond to Colby HS student’s handwritten letter
‘This is the right decision’: Kansas governor agrees with OSHA not enforcing vaccine mandates
James Phelps and Timothy Norton.
Dallas County sheriff confirms body found on James Phelps’ property as Cassidy Rainwater; murder charges filed

Latest News

City of Wichita
Thousands of Wichita workers still face vaccine mandate
Aerial view of highway in Wichita, Kansas
Thousands of Wichita workers still face vaccine deadline
Booster shot
Health experts: Getting COVID booster, flu shots at once is safe
Chevelle
Beauties & Beasts says dog's condition 'worst cases of cruelty and neglect we have ever seen'