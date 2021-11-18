Health officials encourage getting COVID booster and flu shot on the same day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Now that all Kansans 18 or older can get the booster shot, physicians like Dr. Tiffany Schwasinger-Schmidt from KU School of Medicine, say that it’s best to get both vaccines at the same time - before the holidays.

“Do get that COVID booster and that flu shot at the same time. It’s incredibly safe and another way to protect you and your family from these viruses,” says Dr. Schwasinger-Schmidt.

While health officials say getting both vaccines on the same day is completely fine, they do warn that you may feel some flu-like symptoms, but those will go away over 24 hours.

Derek Richardson, a store owner in Wichita, says getting the vaccine is something he feels needs to be done to keep his customers safe. He received both shots on Thursday.

“I get the flu shot every year,” said Richardson. “I don’t normally have a reaction, I had a reaction to the second COVID shot like 36 hours later but I took a couple of Advil and went to sleep and it was fine.”

Health officials say it’s best to get the vaccines in different arms to avoid intense soreness.

To find a COVID-19 booster shot clinic near you, CLICK HERE.

