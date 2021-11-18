Advertisement

K-State rolls past Omaha

Wildcats take it 79-64
Nijel Pack, Kansas State vs. TCU Big 12 Tournament
(Denny Medley / Big 12 Conference)
By K-State athletics release
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:15 PM CST
MANHATTAN, Kan. (K-State athletics) - Kansas State waited a week to play its 2nd game, but there wasn’t any rust. Kansas State topped Omaha 79-64 at Bramlage Coliseum.

The Wildcats (2-0) were led by 15 points each from sophomores Ish Massoud and Nijel Pack, while senior Mark Smith and junior Markquis Nowell each added 11.

K-State is off to a 2-0 start for the seventh time in the last 8 seasons, but the first time since 2019-20.

K-State returns to action on Monday, as the Wildcats play No. 16 Arkansas (3-0) in the second game of the Hall of Fame Classic presented by Hotels.com at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. The game will air on ESPNews at 8 p.m., CT.

