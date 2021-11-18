New animal shelter, adoption center set to open in Kingman

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After several years of planning, a new animal shelter and adoption center is set to open in Kingman. The new facility more than doubles the capacity of the previous, non-owned shelter.

The Kingman County Humane Society is putting the finishing touches on the new building that includes 20 new dog kennels. Those kennels were purchased in May and had been sitting in Chicago, awaiting transportation to the new facility that has room for them.

The kennels were finally shipped last week and arrived Thursday, just in time for an open house on Saturday, Nov. 20 for the new facility called the Kingman County Adoption and Rescue Center.

Kingman Humane Society said Executive Director CJ Jergenson this is a project that began at the first of the year. While celebrating the facility’s completion and introducing it to the public, she said the open house will also serve as a celebration for the humane society’s 20th anniversary.

The open house for the new animal shelter and adoption center will include raffles and food, as well as chances to see animals up for adoption. A 10-month-old dog named Sandy is also stepping up as the humane society’s ambassador dog at the shelter. Jorgenson said Sandy has been blind since birth at the Kingman County’s soon-to-be former shelter and had five siblings that were all adopted.

The laid back pup, Jergenson described as “very friendly,” and loving everyone will spend the rest of his life, helping KHS promote the shelter and advocate for fellow animals in need of forever homes

“We fell in love with Sandy, so Sandy’s just gonna live out his life with us,” Jergenson said.

You can learn more about the Kingman County Humane Society, see animals up for adoption and how you can help the organization through donations or volunteer/fostering efforts on its website.

