Sen. Gene Suellentrop begins sentence for drunk driving crash

Sen. Gene Suellentrop began his jail sentence Thursday.
Sen. Gene Suellentrop began his jail sentence Thursday.(Shawnee County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Shawnee County booking sheets show Sen. Gene Suellentrop, the former Kansas Senate Majority Leader, was booked into jail Thursday morning. Suellentrop, 69, will serve a two-day sentence after pleading “no contest” to drunk driving and reckless driving, avoiding a felony that would have ended his time in office.

After the plea, Judge Jason Geier found Suellentrop guilty on both counts.

Court documents stated the senator from Wichita was caught in the early morning hours of March 16, 2021, driving 90 miles per hour on I-70, going the wrong way, and barely missing several vehicles.

That morning Suellentrop was arrested for driving under the influence, speeding, improper crossover on a divided highway, and attempting to run from the police. According to an affidavit, Suellentrop’s blood alcohol content was .17, more than twice the legal limit.

