Thursday still cool, but wind subsides

By Jake Dunne
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:51 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a cold morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the teens and 20s. This afternoon we are looking at upper 40s and lower 50s, but with sunshine and less wind today promises to be nicer than Wednesday.

After falling into 20s tonight, a warm-up is expected as we head into the weekend. Highs in the 50s Friday will be replaced by 60s on Saturday. However, with the warmth comes the wind, especially on Friday with some gusts over 30 mph.

Another cold front will move across Kansas on Saturday night into Sunday. Like the last front, expect cooler temperatures in the 40s and 50s, but do not expect much, if any moisture.

Looking ahead… early next week looks quiet with near normal temperatures. However, as we get closer to Thanksgiving a potential storm system may make the holiday wet for some and white for others.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny but chilly. Wind: NW/S 5-15. High: 52.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, becoming windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 56.

Sat: Low: 38. High: 61. Partly cloudy, milder.

Sun: Low: 40. High: 55. Breezy with decreasing clouds.

Mon: Low: 29. High: 51. Sunny and cooler.

Tue: Low: 34. High: 59. Mostly sunny, turning windy.

Wed: Low: 42. High: 54. Increasing clouds, continued breezy.

