What you need to know if you are changing careers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -If you are looking for a new job, you aren’t alone. Many are quitting to go into a new career due to the pandemic.

“4.3 million people left their job in August, they didn’t go home and just sit in the sun chair, they are moving to something else,” said Career coach and Author, Ken Coleman.

He says if you’re considering changing careers, you need a plan.

“If I’m going to move from this career, to this career, I have to ask myself, what do I need to learn, what do I need to do, how much is that going to cost, and how long is that going to take,” said Coleman.

He says picking up a new career might not happen overnight and you’ll want to be prepared.

First, take a look at your current resume and put your most relevant experience at the top. If you are fully switching careers, know you may not start at your current salary.

Connor Cross with Syndeo, an out sourcing human resources company, says it’s a good time to be looking.

“I think now is a great time because there is a shortage in the labor market so if you have great tenure and have some really good experience, a lot more employers are open to hiring someone with little to no experience,” said Cross.

Another tip, build a network in the field you are wanting to go into. Experts say you are more likely to stand out or get called back for a job if you know someone who works there or can get you in contact with someone who does. Also simply, do some research on the job you are wanting.

“Be realistic about what you can get, do some research into the pay rates and the salary ranges for those jobs, so that you have realistic expectations and just be patient,” said Cross.

Cross says figure out your plan and act on it.

“Employers need employees, they need to be fully staffed, my recommendation is jump in feet first, start applying.”

