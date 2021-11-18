Advertisement

Where’s Shane? AVI Seabar & Chophouse

By Shane Konicki
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Stressing out a bit for the ol’ Thanksgiving meal? We’ve got you covered on Eyewitness News This Morning!

We’ve got the food experts until Thanksgiving Day giving you the tips on everything from sides, to pies, to the bird itself! This morning we’re out at AVI Seabar & Chophouse talking appetizers! For more info on AVI visit www.aviwichita.com.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overlooking the City of Wichita and highway traffic.
Youth basketball coach among 16 arrested for human trafficking in Wichita
generic
KHP: 5-year-old boy struck by truck in front of Liberal elementary school, dies from injuries
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump look at supporters before boarding Air...
Former President Trump, first lady respond to Colby HS student’s handwritten letter
House fire on N. Bluff in Wichita.
Crews battle early-morning fire in N. Wichita
‘This is the right decision’: Kansas governor agrees with OSHA not enforcing vaccine mandates

Latest News

Where's Shane? AVI Seabar & Chophouse 2
Where's Shane? AVI Seabar & Chophouse 2
Where's Shane? AVI Seabar & Chophouse
Where's Shane? AVI Seabar & Chophouse
Where's Shane? Feztival of Trees 4
Where's Shane? Feztival of Trees 4
Where's Shane? Feztival of Trees 3
Where's Shane? Feztival of Trees 3