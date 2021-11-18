Advertisement

Where’s Shane? Feztival of Trees

By Shane Konicki
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:48 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today for Where’s Shane we’re getting into the Christmas spirit with Feztival of Trees!

Today we’ll get a sneak peek at all of the beautiful trees, and also help them set up for this fun event going on in downtown Wichita this weekend and next.  There’ll be raffles, selfies with Santa, and of course plenty of trees! If you want more information about this “feztive” event, check out their website, www.midianshrine.org.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overlooking the City of Wichita and highway traffic.
Youth basketball coach among 16 arrested for human trafficking in Wichita
generic
KHP: 5-year-old boy struck by truck in front of Liberal elementary school, dies from injuries
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump look at supporters before boarding Air...
Former President Trump, first lady respond to Colby HS student’s handwritten letter
House fire on N. Bluff in Wichita.
Crews battle early-morning fire in N. Wichita
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse lawyers ask judge to declare mistrial over video; Jurors excused for the day

Latest News

Where's Shane? Feztival of Trees 2
Where's Shane? Feztival of Trees 2
Where's Shane? Feztival of Trees
Where's Shane? Feztival of Trees
Testing the Mighty Carver for Does It Work Wednesday
Does It Work? Mighty Carver
vaccine mandate paused
Businesses in limbo as OSHA places temporary hold on enforcing federal vaccine mandate