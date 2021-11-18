Where’s Shane? Feztival of Trees

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today for Where’s Shane we’re getting into the Christmas spirit with Feztival of Trees!

Today we’ll get a sneak peek at all of the beautiful trees, and also help them set up for this fun event going on in downtown Wichita this weekend and next. There’ll be raffles, selfies with Santa, and of course plenty of trees! If you want more information about this “feztive” event, check out their website, www.midianshrine.org.

