Wind comes back on Friday

South winds will help to push the temperatures back up heading into the weekend
Gusty winds likely Friday.
Gusty winds likely Friday.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Increasing south winds will return for Friday, which will help to push the temperatures back up heading into the start of the weekend. Skies will be mostly clear into Friday morning, so if you are looking for the lunar eclipse around 3AM Friday, you will be able to see it.

Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s for the start of the day, then warm back up into the 60s across western Kansas by late afternoon. Farther east, the clouds will hold temperatures in the 50s.

A very mild day is on tap for Saturday with highs near 60. However, a cold front will come through Saturday evening, which will cool things down for the second half of the weekend. There won’t be any rain around the area anytime soon.

Next week looks good for travel weather across the Plains.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear and cold. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 29.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 56.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty.

Sat: High: 61 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 57 Low: 39 Becoming mostly sunny. Breezy.

Mon: High: 50 Low: 25 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 59 Low: 32 Mostly sunny and windy.

Wed: High: 58 LOw: 42 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Thu: High: 49 LOw: 36 Increasing clouds.

