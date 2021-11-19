2021 Holiday happenings in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The holidays are upon us and there are several events taking place in and around the state to get you and your family into the holiday spirit. We’re here to help you celebrate with lots of good tidings and joy as we close out 2021.

November 18, 2021 - January 1, 2022

Illuminations | 5:20 – 7:30 p.m. | In addition to all the traditional favorites, two new displays premiere this year at Illuminations. The Children’s Garden Meadow and the Koch Carousel Gardens each feature over-the-top displays that are sure to delight. In the Children’s Garden Meadow, 360 poles with around 6,000 lights move to the music. The new display in Koch Carousel Gardens includes 36 moving head beam lights that dance in the sky around a 25 foot Christmas tree with over 15,000 pixels.

The Khicha Family Carousel will be open during Illuminations! Ride tickets can be purchased inside the Carousel Pavilion. Santa will be at Botanica, too! Kids are encouraged to bring a letter to Santa and drop it off in the oversized mailbox.

Pre-purchase your tickets online—walk-in tickets will not be available. Print your tickets at home or simply pull up the barcode in your confirmation email or text on your phone when you arrive at the south gate ticket booth entrance.

December 5, 2021

Bradley Fair Tree Lighting Ceremony | 5 – 6 p.m. | Enjoy complimentary horse-drawn carriage rides from 1 - 10 p.m., live entertainment throughout the day followed by the Tree Lighting Ceremony beginning at 5 p.m.

Saturday, December 11

Winter Wonderland at Naftzger Park | 5:20 – 7:30 p.m. | Winter Wonderland begins with Mayor Brandon Whipple lighting the famous Mayor’s Tree at 5:20 p.m. Then, roast s’more by one of the fire pits. Visit with Santa and Mrs. Clause and have your photo taken. Watch out for the Grinch, he’ll be lurking about the park. Drink hot cocoa and listen to holiday music. Play corn hole with the family. Stop by our festive photo booth for a selfie or have your picture taken by the Wichita Park & Recreation team. Write and send a letter to the North Pole. This event is free to the public.

