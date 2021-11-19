HIGH GAS PRICES: Here’s how the prices are set

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -We are less than a week away from thanksgiving and millions of people are expected to travel. Gas prices are high, not only here in Kansas, but around the U.S.

“Certainly a lot of frustration out there that gas prices are this high going into thanksgiving, we are still as the highest thanksgiving day prices we have ever seen,” said Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy.

Right now, the average price of gas in Kansas is $3.08.

So how is that price set exactly?

“There’s a lot of different elements at play, it’s not just one guy out there setting the price,” said Shawn Steward with AAA.

He says anywhere from 50 to 60 percent of the price is attributed to the price of crude oil.

“Taxes are also another big thing that play in and vary from place to place,” said Steward.

From there, you’re also paying for things like refining and distribution and marketing.

While AAA doesn’t expect prices to jump again for now, there are a few tips to get you through the holidays. Steward says shop around for the best gas prices where you live, look for rewards and discounts, and even though it’s tough, take it easy on the pedal.

