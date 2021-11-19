Kansas to phase out some free testing for COVID-19 next year

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas will start next year to require employers, individuals and health insurance companies to pay some costs associated with COVID-19 testing.

The state Department of Health and Environment announced Friday that it will start phasing out free screening tests for people who aren’t showing COVID-19 symptoms or haven’t potentially been exposed. The agency said it expects the policy to begin in March 2022.

The department said it can’t sustain having public health agencies cover the cost of all testing indefinitely.

The agency said it initially allocated $141 million in federal funds on testing and lab processing capacity but infections from the delta variant depleted the funds faster than expected.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.