Lighter winds Saturday, breezy again Sunday

Highs near 60 Saturday, 50s on Sunday
Weekend forecast for Wichita.
(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that lighter winds are on the way Saturday before another cold front brings a return to gusty winds and a bit cooler temperatures Sunday.

Saturday morning will start out chilly with low temperatures in the 30s. Afternoon highs will approach 60 degrees with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

A cold front will move through the state Saturday night, bringing a return to gusty north winds on Sunday. High temperatures will fall into the 50s. The front will move through dry with no chance of any rain.

Cooler air will continue to settle in Sunday night with another hard freeze expected into early Monday morning with temperatures falling into the low to mid 20s statewide.

More dry weather is expected through next week as temperatures gradually warm. Much cooler temperatures will return for Thanksgiving with highs in the 40s.

There will be one close call on rain next week on Thanksgiving Day, but as of now, the better chances appear to remain just south of Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 37

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15. High: 60

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 38

Sun: High: 57 Early morning clouds, then sunny. Breezy.

Mon: High: 53 Low: 25 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 64 Low: 35 Mostly sunny. Windy.

Wed: High: 62 Low: 47 Mostly cloudy. Windy.

Thu: High: 45 Low: 34 Mostly cloudy. Much cooler.

Fri: High: 48 Low: 28 Partly cloudy.

