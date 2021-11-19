Man accused of store robberies in Great Bend, neighboring states, arrested in Texas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man wanted in connection with a multi-state investigation involving stolen property of more than $200,000 from stores, including Mind Sculpt Games in Great Bend, was arrested in Texas, Great Bend police confirmed. Stolen property included “sports trading cards, rare merchandise” and gaming items,” police said.

Security footage from the Oct. 13 robbery at the gaming store in Great Bend helped police arrest 23-year-old Nicholas Garrison in Bedford, Texas. At the Great Bend store, police said footage showed a man break the glass front door and enter the store. Once inside, he broke several glass cases and removed items from cases and shelves.

Police said the owners of Mind Sculpt Games had been in contact with other business owners since the Oct. 13 robbery and investigators learned similar stores in Missouri, Illinois, Oklahoma and Texas were also victims of recent robberies

“Through further investigation, the additional cases also yielded information that connected the suspect to these surrounding incidents between Sept. 21 and Oct. 14,” Great Bend police said.

