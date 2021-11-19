Advertisement

Man considered armed and dangerous suspected in vehicle thefts in Trego, Ellis counties

Police in NW Kansas are looking for Eugene Bartley, a man they consider armed and dangerous, suspected of vehicle thefts in the area.(WaKeeney Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police in northwest Kansas are searching for a man they consider armed and dangerous. Police in WaKeeney say Eugene Bartley is suspected of multiple vehicle thefts in Ellis and Trego counties. Officers also responded to a report that Bailey held someone up for money at a farm southwest of WaKeeney.

Bartley was recently released from the Elis County Jail on similar charges. Police ask people in the area to secure their homes and vehicles and, if anyone sees Bartley, to call 911.

