Search for suspect follows attempted bank robbery in N. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The FBI asks for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of attempting to rob a bank in north Wichita. The attempted robbery happened at the Emprise Bank at 2001 N. Broadway. Surveillance footage shows the man suspected in the crime wearing a black facemask, sunglasses, a long-sleeve, dark-colored shirt and jeans.

The FBI said the man approached the teller and verbally annunced that he intdented to rob the bank.

“(The) subject did not display a weapon and there were no injuries,” the FBI said.

Investigaotrs said the man fled the bank without any money.

