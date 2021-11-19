Advertisement

Search for suspect follows attempted bank robbery in N. Wichita

The FBI released surveillance photos of a man suspected in a Nov. 19 attempted robbery at the...
The FBI released surveillance photos of a man suspected in a Nov. 19 attempted robbery at the Emprise Bank in the 2000 block of North Broadway, in Wichita.(FBI)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The FBI asks for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of attempting to rob a bank in north Wichita. The attempted robbery happened at the Emprise Bank at 2001 N. Broadway. Surveillance footage shows the man suspected in the crime wearing a black facemask, sunglasses, a long-sleeve, dark-colored shirt and jeans.

The FBI said the man approached the teller and verbally annunced that he intdented to rob the bank.

“(The) subject did not display a weapon and there were no injuries,” the FBI said.

Investigaotrs said the man fled the bank without any money.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File) SUV uses the K-Tag lane on the Kansas Turnpike.
Man attempting to pay toll runs over himself on Kansas Turnpike
At least one person is dead after car crashes head on into a combine
Cowley Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies 2 killed in fiery crash with combine
Aerial view of downtown Wichita
Wichita has lowest cost of living in U.S., data shows
Wichita animal rescue Beauties & Beasts says Chevelle was found in late October emaciated,...
GRAPHIC: Wichita dog found emaciated, dehydrated, missing half its tongue
This Feb. 5, 2018, file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Julius...
Oklahoma governor grants clemency, spares Julius Jones’ life

Latest News

Sedgwick County opened its new testing site at the old Wichita mall location on East Harry.
Kansas to phase out some free testing for COVID-19 next year
Gas Prices
HIGH GAS PRICES: Here’s how the prices are set
11.19.21 Birthday Wishes!
11.19.21 Birthday Wishes!
Ariel Young
Kansas City Chiefs to pay expenses for girl hurt in crash involving Britt Reid