Advertisement

WATCH: First responders catch man jumping from fiery Colo. apartment complex

By KKTV and Gray News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Boulder released intense video on Thursday showcasing two heroes in action.

KKTV reports the rescue caught on camera occurred during a massive fire at a Boulder apartment complex on Oct. 12. In the video, you can see part of the building engulfed in flames and a person hanging onto the railing of a balcony on the third floor.

“On the count of three, kick out,” one of the first responders is heard yelling to the person in the body cam video.

The video then shows the person falling into the arms of first responders. Boulder police credited police Sgt. Sterling Ekwo and Boulder Fire-Rescue Lt. Joe Gross with the rescue.

Fortunately, no one was killed in the blaze.

“We are so grateful that the quick teamwork between these agencies saved so many lives that morning, both human and pet,” a post on the Boulder Police Department’s Facebook page read. “That included firefighters rescuing a cage of birds from one residence and lowering down a frightened dog on a leash from an upper level.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. A total of 81 units were damaged.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overlooking the City of Wichita and highway traffic.
Youth basketball coach among 16 arrested for human trafficking in Wichita
(File) SUV uses the K-Tag lane on the Kansas Turnpike.
Man attempting to pay toll runs over himself on Kansas Turnpike
Classmates, parents and other community members created a memorial for a 5-year-old boy named...
Community gathers to celebrate life of 5-year-old hit by truck, killed in Liberal
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump look at supporters before boarding Air...
Former President Trump, first lady respond to Colby HS student’s handwritten letter
‘This is the right decision’: Kansas governor agrees with OSHA not enforcing vaccine mandates

Latest News

Kansas's Ochai Agbaji shoots over Stony Brook's Elijah Olaniyi and Frankie Policelli, right,...
Agbaji scores 25 as No. 3 Kansas beats Stony Brook 88-59
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about plans to pass President...
House moves toward OK of Dems’ sweeping social, climate bill
generic
Man accused of store robberies in Great Bend, neighboring states, arrested in Texas
KWCH Christmas ornaments graphic
2021 Holiday happenings in Kansas