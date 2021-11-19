Where’s Shane? Thanksgiving turkey

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Stressing out a bit for the ol’ Thanksgiving meal? We’ve got you covered on Eyewitness News This Morning!

We’re talking to food experts until Thanksgiving Day giving you the tips on everything from sides, to pies, to the bird itself! This morning we’re hanging out with the culinary experts with WSU Tech, getting everything you need to know about cookin’ the bird!

If you want that turkey to be the best that it can be, don’t miss a segment this morning! And if you want more info on WSU tech, check out their website, wsutech.edu.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.