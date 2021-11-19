Advertisement

Wichita schools contribute to Turkey Drive

Wichita Public Schools
Wichita Public Schools(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Several Wichita schools are donating food and money Friday morning for the United Methodist annual Turkey Drive.

The Annual Turkey Drive is a fundraising event by United Methodist Open Door to benefit Open Door’s Community Food Ministry’s holiday food box in November and December. United Methodists is attempting to raise $15,000 to purchase holiday food side items for the holiday distribution box and bring Thanksgiving food and festivities to hose who might not otherwise have them.

Wichita Public Schools is documenting the donations on its social media pages, with students. bands and administrators bringing items to WaterWalk in the Delano District. The district has participated in the Turkey Drive for 15 years.

