Wind brings warmth, but cold front coming

Cold front on the way
Cold front on the way(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:06 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another cold morning across Kansas, though temperatures are not quite as low as they were 24 hours ago. Under a partly sunny sky, expect wake-up temperatures in the 20s and 30s to climb into the middle and upper 50s this afternoon.

A strong and gusty breeze today between 20 and 30 mph will calm down tonight and tomorrow. However, the persistent south wind will help carry temperatures into the lower 60s on Saturday afternoon.

Another cold front will move across Kansas on Saturday night into Sunday. Like the last front, expect cooler temperatures in the 40s and 50s, but do not expect much, if any moisture.

Looking ahead… early next week looks quiet with near normal temperatures. However, as we get closer to Thanksgiving a potential storm system may make the holiday wet for some and white for others.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds and windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 56.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and not as cold. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, milder. Wind: S 5-15. High: 61.

Sun: Low: 39. High: 57. Becoming sunny and breezy.

Mon: Low: 25. High: 50. Mostly sunny and cooler.

Tue: Low: 34. High: 61. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, turning windy.

Wed: Low: 42. High: 57. Increasing clouds, continued breezy.

Thu: Low: 33. High: 42. Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

