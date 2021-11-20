3 dead, 2 critical after school band’s bus crashes in Texas

BIG SPRING, Texas (KCBD) - Three adults died and two high school students are in critical but stable condition following a fiery crash involving an Andrews Independent School District band bus on an interstate service road, KCBD reported.

A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson said the driver of the pickup that collided with the bus died at the scene Friday afternoon, and two adults who were on the bus later died from their injuries.

DPS officials say a vehicle driving the wrong way on the I-20 service road at Mile Marker 179 crashed head-on with the bus on the east side of Big Spring.

Sgt. Justin Baker said in a news conference Friday night that a Ford F-350 entered I-20 traveling westbound in the eastbound lane “for unknown reasons,” while three Andrews charter buses were traveling eastbound in the same lane, leading to the collision.

This led to a secondary crash with the second charter bus that caused minor damage to the vehicles. The third bus was not hit.

There were 25 students and three adults aboard the first charter bus. Two students and one adult from that bus were airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas.

Eleven students and one adult were transported to a hospital in Big Spring, where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries. KOSA reported that all Andrews students who were being treated at Scenic Mountain Medical Center have been released and reunited with their families.

No names have been released, pending notification of family members.

Andrews ISD released a statement Friday evening confirming that members of the marching band were on board but said “all kids are accounted for and being treated.”

The state crash team was on the scene investigating.

Friday night’s football game versus Springtown was canceled until further notice.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued this statement Friday night:

“Our hearts go out to those who were injured or lost their lives in the bus crash in Big Spring, and we grieve for the families of those taken too soon. The Texas Department of Public Safety is working closely with local officials to investigate this accident, and the State of Texas is ready to provide any additional resources and support needed to Andrews ISD, Big Spring, and those affected by this tragedy. I thank the first responders who rushed to the scene to help those involved in the crash, and I ask Texans to join me and Cecilia in prayer for those involved in this horrific accident.”

Copyright 2021 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.