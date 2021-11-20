Breezy and cooler Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that gusty winds and cooler temperatures are on the way behind a cold front Sunday.

Morning clouds will begin to clear leaving us with plenty of sunshine for the afternoon Sunday. High temperatures will reach the 50s with north winds gusting over 30 mph.

Another hard freeze is expected Monday morning with low temperatures in the 20s statewide. Otherwise, warmer weather will return for the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s over central Kansas with mid 60s for western Kansas.

Highs will reach the mid 60s to near 70 on Tuesday with sunshine and gusty south winds. This will be the warmest day of the week as another cold front will move in on Wednesday, bringing gusty north winds and cooler temperatures.

Thanksgiving will be chilly with highs in the 40s under a mostly cloudy sky. We will likely remain dry with higher chances for rain remaining just south of Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NE/N 5-15. Low: 39

Tomorrow: Early morning clouds, then turning sunny. Breezy. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. High: 57

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Wind: Light. Low: 26

Mon: High: 58 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 64 Low: 33 Sunny and windy.

Wed: High: 63 Low: 49 Mostly cloudy and windy.

Thu: High: 49 Low: 32 Decreasing clouds. Breezy.

Fri: High: 54 Low: 28 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Sat: High: 55 Low: 34 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.