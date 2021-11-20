Advertisement

Kansas push to defy COVID rules complicates governor’s race

In this photo from Wednesday, April 21, 2021, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during an event at...
In this photo from Wednesday, April 21, 2021, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during an event at the Statehouse in Topeka. Kan. The Democratic governor has vetoed a Republican proposal to require students to take a civics test before graduating from high school, calling it "legislative overreach." (AP Photo/John Hanna)(John Hanna | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is facing policy choices on COVID-19 vaccine mandates that could complicate her reelection next year.

The Republican-controlled Legislature is set to convene a special session Monday to consider a proposal making it easier for workers to claim religious exemptions from federal vaccine mandates and another providing unemployment benefits to those who lose their jobs for refusing to get inoculated.

The proposals appeal to Republicans’ conservative base. If the Democratic governor vetoes them, that GOP base would remain energized. But if Kelly woos moderate GOP and independent voters by signing such measures, she risks criticism from more liberal voters.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Ariel Young
Kansas City Chiefs to pay expenses for girl hurt in crash involving Britt Reid
Wichita mother Marcia Brown discusses the dangers of fentanyl-laced drugs after her two adult...
From personal tragedy, mom seeks to warn as fentanyl-laced drugs lead to increase in overdose deaths
Aerial view of downtown Wichita
Wichita has lowest cost of living in U.S., data shows
KDHE Sec. Dr. Lee Norman addresses the media at the Kansas Statehouse for a COVID-19 update.
KDHE Sec. Dr. Lee Norman departing agency

Latest News

Wichita State's Tyson Etienne (1) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game,...
Shockers fall to Arizona in OT, 82-78
State of Mind
Letter prompts El Dorado community to come together for important cause
On their rides home from school Friday, Nov. 19, El Dorado students were reminded how important...
Letter prompts El Dorado community to come together for important cause
Walnut harvesting
Topeka brothers harvest walnuts