Letter prompts El Dorado community to come together for important cause

EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - A group of El Dorado parents and community members came together Friday afternoon, Nov. 19, for an important cause. Earlier in the week, school administrators sent a letter to parents of seventh graders, asking for help identifying handwriting in a found note. That note, written by an unknown student said they were going to “end it,” in a matter of days. Now, parents are taking initiative to let every student know they’re loved.

On their rides home from school Friday, El Dorado students were reminded how important they are.

“Even if one child remembers our message, it’d be worth it,” said El Dorado parent Heather Griffiths who organized the effort to uplift students.

Parents and community members braved the cold to also let students know there is help if they’re struggling.

“This is our chance to do something. We got that cry for help,” Griffiths said.

After hearing about the letter, she said she immediately knew she had to try to help, asking community members to join her in reminding students of their worth after school on Friday.

“It needs to be a conversation. It needs to be something people are comfortable talking about and comfortably say, ‘I need help,’” she said.

While Griffiths hopes Friday’s effort has an impact on the El Dorado community, she also hopes the conversation extends far beyond El Dorado.

“I hope it’ll inspire other communities to have these conversations, too,” she said.

The conversation in El Dorado doesn’t stop with the outreach response to the letter. Griffiths said she’s planning more opportunities to remind students of their worth.

El Dorado Public Schools offers the following list of resources:

School Safety Hotline:

The Kansas School Safety Hotline (1.877.626.8203) is available to students, parents and community members in anonymously reporting any impending school violence.

Bullying Hotline:

A free, anonymous 24-hour Bullying Prevention Hotline is available to provide counsel and resources to those who have questions or concerns about bullying. The hotline is available at 1.800.332.6378 or 1.800.CHILDREN. You can also contact the hotline via text or email at 1800children@kcsl.org. The hotline is staffed by trained professionals and volunteers who seek to provide the caller with resources.

StopIt Reporting Tool: https://www.eldoradoschools.org/page/stopit-reporting-tool

Suicide intervention and prevention measures the district already has in place:

Annual training on suicide awareness and prevention (more information can be found on our website: https://www.eldoradoschools.org/page/suicide-training

The StopIt anonymous reporting tool: https://www.eldoradoschools.org/page/stopit-reporting-tool

Social-emotional lessons to help students understand and manage emotions from PreK-12th grade

Partnership with South Central Mental Health to connect students and families to additional mental health resources

