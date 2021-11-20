Advertisement

Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in South Carolina home

By WYFF Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 12:39 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENECA, S.C. (CNN) - A man on the United States Marshals 15 Most Wanted list was found dead in a house in South Carolina.

Frederick Cecil McLean, 70, had been on the run for more than 16 years. He was wanted in California for allegedly sexually assaulting eight girls. One of them said McLean assaulted her about 100 times.

A neighbor went to check on him earlier this month and found his decomposing body.

An autopsy confirmed his identity.

McLean had been living there for 15 years under the alias James Fitzgerald.

Authorities say before that, he used other aliases and lived in Poughkeepsie, New York, and another town in South Carolina.

The coroner says he likely died in July of natural causes, but the exact cause of death is pending.

Police do not suspect foul play.

Copyright 2021 WYFF via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File) SUV uses the K-Tag lane on the Kansas Turnpike.
Man attempting to pay toll runs over himself on Kansas Turnpike
Aerial view of downtown Wichita
Wichita has lowest cost of living in U.S., data shows
At least one person is dead after car crashes head on into a combine
Cowley Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies 2 killed in fiery crash with combine
Wichita animal rescue Beauties & Beasts says Chevelle was found in late October emaciated,...
GRAPHIC: Wichita dog found emaciated, dehydrated, missing half its tongue
Wichita mother Marcia Brown discusses the dangers of fentanyl-laced drugs after her two adult...
From personal tragedy, mom seeks to warn as fentanyl-laced drugs lead to increase in overdose deaths

Latest News

Wichita State's Tyson Etienne (1) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game,...
Shockers fall to Arizona in OT, 82-78
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
State of Mind
Letter prompts El Dorado community to come together for important cause
FILE - Kim Kardashian arrives to the Serena Williams fashion show during Fashion Week in New...
12 to stand trial for Kardashian West jewel heist in Paris