Quiet Weather- turning cooler and breezy Sunday

Clouds and filtered sun today
Clouds and filtered sun today
By Dean Jones
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Less wind in the forecast today, however a cold front moving through tonight will bring gusty northerly winds and cooler temperatures on Sunday.

Dry weather persists across Kansas this weekend and should continue through the upcoming week. Mostly cloudy today with light winds and highs reaching the upper 50s and low 60s. A cold front moves through this afternoon/evening shifting the winds to the north and becoming gusty on Sunday. It will be slightly cooler with highs in the 50s. Another cold front moves through Sunday evening, however highs on Monday will still manage to hit the upper 40s and low 50s across the state. A rapid warm-up on Tuesday and Wednesday with gusty south winds and highs in the 60s.

A stronger cold front will sweep through the region late Wednesday ushering much cooler weather into Kansas by Thanksgiving, with highs in the 40s. Dry weather persists over the next 7-10 days.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 60

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 38

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy early, becoming sunny and breezy. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 57

Tomorrow Night: Clear and cold. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 28

Mon: High: 53 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 64 Low: 35 Mostly sunny. Windy.

Wed: High: 65 Low: 49 Mostly cloudy. Windy.

Thanksgiving: High: 45 Low: 34 Mostly cloudy. Much cooler.

Fri: High: 48 Low: 28 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 48 Low: 28 Partly cloudy.

