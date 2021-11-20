Advertisement

Shockers fall to Arizona in OT, 82-78

Wichita State's Tyson Etienne (1) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game,...
Wichita State's Tyson Etienne (1) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)(Jessica Hill | Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 12:26 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Bennedict Mathurin had 25 points and 10 rebounds, Christian Koloko added 13 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks and Arizona blew a 16-point second-half lead before beating Wichita State 82-78 in overtime on Sunday night at the Roman Main Event.

Azuolas Tubelis scored 16 points and Kerr Kriisa had 12 points and six assists for Arizona (4-0).

Kriisa scored five consecutive points in a 9-0 run to open the extra period and the Wildcats held on from there. Wichita State (3-1) missed its first seven field-goal attempts in overtime.

Tyson Etienne, who missed Tuesday’s game due to an illness, scored a season-high 27 points for Wichita State. The 6-foot-2 guard, who was named the American Athletic Conference’s co-player of the year last season, was 9-of-27 shooting, hit 5 of 15 from 3-point range and made 4 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Wichita State trailed 54-38 with about 12 minutes left in the second half before the Shockers used a 17-2 run and, about four minutes later, a 10-1 spurt to take their first lead of the game at 65-64 about 10 minutes later. Tubelis converted a 3-point play to give Arizona a 69-66 lead with 24 seconds left in regulation but Etienne answered with a 3-pointer to force overtime.

