Wichita Public Schools helps with local food drive

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The United Methodist Open Door Turkey Drive has been held for 30 years. For the past 15 years, the Wichita School District has assisted with the event.

The school district collected turkeys, other food items and money throughout the semester for those in need. Competitions were even held between schools with trophies up for grabs for those that could collect the most. On Friday, the district donated 441 turkeys, 47,965 side items and $27,121.05.

“It’s been a hard couple of years and families that never thought they would need to come have had to come and so it’s wonderful for us to get back to some kind of normal with thanksgiving and to help them so they can put food on the table so they can gather around as a family and friends and have that time to count blessings,” said Deann Smith, Executive Director for United Methodist Open Door.

The food distribution for families in need begins Monday morning.

