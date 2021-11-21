Advertisement

About 80 thieves ransack department store near San Francisco

Police say three people were arrested while the majority got away after the large-scale theft.
Police say three people were arrested while the majority got away after the large-scale theft.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — Authorities and witnesses say about 80 people, some wearing ski masks and wielding crow bars, swarmed a department store in the San Francisco Bay Area, stealing merchandise before fleeing in dozens of cars.

Police say three people were arrested while the majority got away after the large-scale theft Saturday night at the Nordstrom in Walnut Creek.

The incident came a day after police said several high-end stores in San Francisco’s Union Square were broken into by a large group of people who smashed windows, stole merchandise, and then ran to waiting cars.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of police line
Body found in a field near Woodchuck and Irving
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
On their rides home from school Friday, Nov. 19, El Dorado students were reminded how important...
Letter prompts El Dorado community to come together for important cause
1 person in critical condition after shooting near Woodlawn and Farmview
The FBI released surveillance photos of a man suspected in a Nov. 19 attempted robbery at the...
Search for suspect follows attempted bank robbery in N. Wichita

Latest News

FILE - Two airplane pilots pass by a line of passengers while waiting at a security check-in...
Thanksgiving travel breaking records at Eisenhower Airport
FILE - Peng Shuai of China wipes her face during the women's singles match against Samantha...
IOC says Peng Shuai has told Olympic officials she is safe
- clipped version
- clipped version
FILE - An Israeli police officer stands guard as a religious Jew in Army uniform visits the...
Hamas gunman kills 1, hurts 4 in Jerusalem before police shoot him dead