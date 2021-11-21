Advertisement

Bread of Life Food Pantry helped Kansans in need prepare for Thanksgiving

By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Saturday the Kansas Food Bank sponsored a giveaway in conjunction with the Bread of Life Food Pantry and two local churches.

So this year, Kansans in need will have a turkey dinner with all the trimmings just in time for Thanksgiving. Church leaders involved with the event say that due to the financial complications of COVID-19, this giveaway is more important now than ever.

“Yeah, people are always very grateful, um for what they’re receiving, and it’s been a hard year, year and a half for people and we’re just glad that we can provide something that helps them have a better thanksgiving that hopefully brings a little joy to their holiday weekend,” said Brian Sutton.

The College Hill United Method Church, which helped make this thanksgiving giveaway possible, also hosts a food pantry on the first Tuesday and the third Saturday of every month.

