Drive-through Christmas light display raises money for those with disabilities

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s a holiday favorite here in Wichita but this year, it has a new name. You’re probably familiar with ‘the ARC’ Christmas lights, but the group is now called ‘Ability Point.’

Each year, they construct a drive-through Christmas light display to raise money for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, called ‘Ability Point.’

This Thanksgiving will be the light celebration’s 25th anniversary. However, Saturday night, they flipped the switch to give the volunteers who made it possible an up-close first look.

Kevin Fish, executive director of Ability Point, states, “We come out and for the very first time we’re able to flip the switch and turn on the lights.”

It’s Ability Point’s biggest fundraiser of the year. With hours of setting up displays, and months of planning, Fish says, “we had a group of volunteers drive to Wisconsin to pick up some of our lights for us that were being held up because of transit issues, people who were here night after night making everything possible.”

It’s a project they’ve been working on all year, and tonight they’re finally seeing the finished product. Starting on Thanksgiving, the display will open at 5:30 p.m. daily. It’s open until 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

