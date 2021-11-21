Advertisement

Family celebrates National Adoption day by welcoming 2 new family members

Goddard family adopts two on National Adoption Day.
Goddard family adopts two on National Adoption Day.(KWCH)
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today is National Adoption Day and in Goddard, the Cook family welcomed two new members to their family; Hendrix and Nadie.

They held a celebration Saturday to welcome the children into the family.

The cooks discussed their adoption experience stating, “We’ve fostered a number of kids that have come and gone but we always knew that this if we were going to keep a family and build a family that this was how it was going to be and these two got to stay and it was just, they were supposed to.”

The cooks could not be happier to finally become a complete family after all this time.

