Thanksgiving travel breaking records at Eisenhower Airport

FILE - Two airplane pilots pass by a line of passengers while waiting at a security check-in...
FILE - Two airplane pilots pass by a line of passengers while waiting at a security check-in line at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, ahead of Fourth of July weekend, July 1, 2021. The number of people traveling for Thanksgiving this year is expected to rebound to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels, but the Transportation Security Administration say it is ready to handle the surge. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar, File)(Shafkat Anowar | AP)
By Associated Press and Ann Lipsett
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The Transportation Security Administration says a record number of flyers went through airports yesterday. The highest numbers since the pandemic began in early 2020. Our own Ellen Terhune spoke with people traveling at Eisenhower Airport.

She spoke with The Wichita Airport Authority. It says roughly 3,000 people will fly out of Wichita over the holiday weekend.

Travelers flying in and out of Eisenhower airport Saturday and told Ellen they notice longer lines and more people in the airports than they’ve seen since before the pandemic

A busy Saturday at Eisenhower airport  -- some leaving for the holiday

as AAA projects more than 570,000 Kansans will travel over Thanksgiving weekend -- an increase of more than 12%  over last year. While others are just arriving in the Sunflower State.

Lauren Snider is visiting Wichita: “We’re here seeing our family spending time on the ranch and just celebrating Thanksgiving.”

The TSA estimates more than two million people passed through U-S airport security checkpoints Friday -- numbers close to where they were before the pandemic. some traveling through Wichita say they noticed the increase.

Sophia Riley remarked on her travels through the Eisenhower airport, “it was so so only getting through security the lines were kind of long but other than that it was fine.”

The Wichita Airport Authority says TSA is fully staffed and predicts roughly thirty-minute wait times for passengers to get through security -- it also advises arriving at the airport two hours before flight departure.

