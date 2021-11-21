Warming trend ahead of Thanksgiving cold front

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Cool, breezy Sunday with plenty of sunshine.

A cool or chilly Sunday when you factor in the gusty north winds, however a warming trend is on the way as we head into Thanksgiving. Temperatures today will be in the 50s across Kansas. The wind diminishing tonight- with clear skies and light winds we expect everyone to drop below freezing after midnight with lows in the 20s by early morning.

After a chilly start, sunshine and a warm front moving across the region will start the warming trend on Monday. Highs will reach the upper 50s and 60s. The wind cranks up Tuesday with south wind gusts of 30-40 mph. The warm winds will drive temperatures into the 60s and 70s ahead of our next weather system and cold front expected on Wednesday. Wednesday will be a transition day as the front passes with mild temperatures ahead of the front and much cooler air behind it. There’s a slight chance of showers with the passage of this front- however the best chances of measurable rain, will occur over far SE-Kansas Wednesday evening.

Thanksgiving looks breezy and chilly, with skies becoming mainly sunny during the afternoon. Highs Thursday will be in the 40s and 50s, then a return to milder weather is expected to finish out the week and next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Early morning clouds, then turning sunny. Breezy. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. High: 57

Tonight: Clear skies, cold. Wind: N/SE 5-10. Low: 28

Tomorrow: Sunny- just a few high clouds by late afternoon. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 58

Tomorrow night: Clear skies. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 36

Tue: High: 66 Sunny and windy.

Wed: High: 63 Low: 49 Mostly cloudy and windy.

Thu: High: 49 Low: 32 Morning clouds, breezy, then sunny- diminishing wind.

Fri: High: 58 Low: 28 Mostly sunny. Breezy by afternoon.

Sat: High: 57 Low: 34 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 60 Low: 35 Mostly sunny.

