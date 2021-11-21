Warming trend to start the week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a warming trend is on the way for the start of the week before much cooler weather arrives for Thanksgiving.

A hard freeze is expected overnight with low temperatures falling into the 20s by Monday morning. Afternoon temperatures will rebound into the 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Southwest winds will be a bit breezy over south central and eastern Kansas.

Strong south winds will return statewide on Tuesday with gusts over 40 mph likely at times. The south wind, combined with plentiful sunshine, will allow temperatures to soar into the upper 60s to lower 70s during the afternoon.

The warm weather will come to an end by Wednesday as a strong cold front moves through the state, bringing temperatures back into the 50s with gusty north winds.

It will be a close call on rain as the front passes through with a few showers possible over far southeast Kansas Wednesday evening. As of now, the better chance of rain appears to remain in Oklahoma and Missouri.

Behind the front, it will get even cooler with high temperatures only reaching the upper 40s to lower 50s on Thanksgiving Day as sunshine returns for the afternoon.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: Light. Low: 26

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. A bit breezy. Wind: S/SW 10-20; gusty. High: 61

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Wind: Light. Low: 34

Tue: High: 68 Sunny, windy and warmer.

Wed: High: 63 Low: 49 Mostly cloudy and windy.

Thu: High: 48 Low: 31 Decreasing clouds. Breezy.

Fri: High: 60 Low: 28 Sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 60 Low: 36 Decreasing clouds. Breezy.

Sun: High: 61 Low: 35 Sunny.

