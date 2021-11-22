Advertisement

Banged-up Cowboys struggle in 19-9 loss in Kansas City

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, runs before being sacked by Dallas...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, runs before being sacked by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Injuries and COVID-19 put the Dallas Cowboys in a predicament against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. It probably won’t be much better in four days’ time.

Already missing standout left tackle Tyron Smith because of an ankle injury, the Cowboys learned late in the week playmaker Amari Cooper had tested positive for the coronavirus. Then, just before halftime Sunday, fellow wide receiver CeeDee Lamb sustained a concussion as he went up for a jump ball in the end zone and did not return for the second half.

Throw in a tweaked ankle for Ezekiel Elliott and it’s no wonder the Cowboys, who scored with ease against the Falcons last weekend, didn’t reach the end zone in a 19-9 loss to the Chiefs. Now, the question is whether any of them will be back against the Raiders on Thanksgiving Day.

Lamb, the Cowboys’ leader in catches, yards, and touchdowns, had three catches for 14 yards during a quiet first half when he went deep down the sideline in the closing seconds. He jumped up against Charvarius Ward in the corner but came down hard on the ground while the Chiefs defensive back wrestled the ball away for a pick.

Lamb was helped by trainers to the locker room, evaluated for a concussion, and did not return to the sideline.

The Cowboys already knew they would be without Cooper, who was second to Lamb in all those categories with 44 grabs for 583 yards and five scores. The timing of his move to the COVID-19 reserve list Friday - which ended his streak of 50 straight regular-season games with the Cowboys - puts Cooper’s status for Thursday’s game in doubt.

Prescott spent much of the game under heavy pressure, finishing 28 of 43 for 216 yards with two interceptions, including one in the final minutes that sealed the outcome. He also was sacked three and a half times by Chris Jones and five times total by a Chiefs defense playing the best it has all season.

Elliott ran nine times for 32 yards and caught six passes for 36 yards. The only points that Dallas managed came on three field goals by Greg Zuerlein.

Now, the Cowboys will need some of their other wide receivers to step up until Cooper and Lamb return. Michael Gallup was the most productive of them with five catches for 44 yards against the Chiefs

