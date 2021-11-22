Advertisement

Cold Monday morning but a milder afternoon

what's next
what's next(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a cold, but otherwise quiet morning across Kansas. Out the door temperatures in the 20s and 30s will eventually climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s (a few degrees above normal) under a mainly sunny sky.

Expect the wind to gradually increase tomorrow, but it will be from the south and that will literally blow in warmer temperatures. Overnight lows in the 30s will climb into the middle to upper 60s on Tuesday afternoon

No travel troubles are expected as we toward the holiday. However, a fast-moving storm system may bring some light rain to the Wichita area on Wednesday night and farther south/east roads will be wet across Oklahoma into Thanksgiving.

After a dry and cooler Thanksgiving, Black Friday and the following weekend will remain dry with warmer temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mainly sunny and milder. Wind: S/SW 5-15. High: 61.

Tonight: Clear and not as cold. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 36.

Tomorrow: Sunny and windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 68.

Wed: Low: 49. High: 63. Windy with increasing clouds.

Thu: Low: 33. High: 47. Decreasing clouds, breezy, and cooler.

Fri: Low: 28. High: 60. Sunny and milder.

Sat: Low: 35. High: 63. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 37. High: 58. Sunny.

