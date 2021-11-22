Advertisement

Disneyworld pauses COVID-19 vaccine mandate

The Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World is seen at the theme park, Aug....
The Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World is seen at the theme park, Aug. 30, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Disney has paused its policy requiring Florida-based employees to take the COVID-19 vaccine following new laws passed by the state's legislature last week that limit employers' power to require vaccinations, according to a memo sent to employees. The company informed employees in a memo sent Friday that it has paused the requirement due to the state legislature's action during a special session last week, and because of an appeal court's temporary delay of federal vaccination guidelines from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Orlando Sentinel reported. (AP Photo/John Raoux, file)(John Raoux | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Disneyworld has paused its policy requiring Florida-based employees to take the COVID-19 vaccine following new laws passed by the state’s legislature last week that limit employers’ power to require vaccinations.

The company informed employees in a memo sent Friday that it paused the requirement due to the state legislature’s action during a special session last week. The company also cited an appeal court’s temporary delay of federal vaccination guidelines from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The company said in a statement that more than 90% of Florida-based Disney employees are fully vaccinated. Employees who aren’t fully vaccinated will be required to wear face coverings and observe social distancing.

