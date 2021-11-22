First Student to deliver Thanksgiving meals to families in need

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - School buses will be dropping off Thanksgiving meals to USD 259 families in need on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

First Student collected donations to benefit 20 transportation students and their families.

Employees will load four school bus with boxes of food and then personally deliver the meals to the students they transport every school day. Each family will receive a complete Thanksgiving dinner, including a turkey, sides dishes and dessert.

First Student provides transportation to more than 16,000 USD 259 students and their families.

