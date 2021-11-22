Advertisement

Kansas man’s death honored by town with parade

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Members of the Minneapolis community held a memorial for one of their own in the best way they know-how. Sunday, they honored Dale “Duster” Hoffman by giving him a memorial parade through the town.

Dale, who died earlier this month requested that he not have a traditional funeral service. He said he wanted his friends and family to remember him with a fun and joyful gathering. More than a hundred cars took part in driving down Main Street to celebrate and remember him.

“It’s going to be a great celebration for a man who was very well-loved in his community,” said family member, shell Mesecher.

He said he wanted everyone to do something fun for him, in memory of him. And so that’s what we’re doing, we’re going to have a parade for him, and I believe it will be one of the largest parades we’ve had here.

Dale, who the community called “the Walmart greeter of Casey’s” also had a sign made in his honor to recognize his favorite parking spot.

