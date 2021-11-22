Advertisement

New, improved Humane Society opens in Kingman

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After several years of planning, a new animal shelter and adoption center is open in Kingman.

The new facility more than doubles the capacity of the previous shelter. The Kingman County Humane Society is putting the finishing touches on the new building, which includes 20 new dog kennels that were purchased in May and have been sitting in Chicago awaiting transportation.

They were finally shipped last week and arrived Thursday, just in time for Open House on Saturday. The Open House includes raffles and food, and a chance to see some of the animals.

“Sandy is our new Kingman County ambassador dog, Humane Society director CJ Jergenson said. “Sandy was actually born at this shelter on Jan. 23, so Sandy’s been with us all of his life. Sandy has been blind from birth. He had five siblings and all have been adopted, but Sandy was not adopted.

“We fell in love with Sandy, so Sandy is just going to live out his life with us.”

