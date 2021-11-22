Advertisement

Pedestrian critically injured after being struck near Arrowhead Stadium

Generic image of police line
Generic image of police line(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 49-year-old man from Omaha, Nebraska, is hospitalized in critical condition after being struck while crossing a road on the Truman Sports Complex property in Kansas City, Missouri, during a Chiefs game.

Police say the man was struck by a Chrysler Sedan Sunday afternoon, about 25 minutes after the start of the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs. The driver stopped at the scene.

Last month, 66-year-old Steven Hickle of Wichita, Kansas, was killed when he was struck by two hit-and-run drivers near Arrowhead Stadium. His death prompted a bicycle and pedestrian safety advocacy group to renew calls to make the area safer.

