Riverfront Stadium transforms for KJCCC football championship

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - History was made Sunday afternoon as Hutchinson defeated Garden City 49-19 to win the Jayhawk Conference football championship. It was the first football game played at Riverfront Stadium in downtown Wichita, a $75 million facility home to the Double-A Wichita Wind Surge baseball team.

More than 2,100 fans attended the game, the first non-baseball game played at the stadium.

“It’s pretty amazing,” said David Turner, a fan who attended Sunday’s game. “I was impressed - the first football game at the stadium here in Wichita, so (it) seems like a good time to come.

The Wind Surge said the transformation took about a month to complete, as the grounds crew removed the dirt that made up the pitcher’s mound and part of the infield, then grew sod - an effort the fans say they appreciate.

“(I’m) not a baseball fan, but when it comes to football, and a championship game on top of it, and my friend went to one of the schools,” Turner said. “Can’t beat that.”

“I think it’s great they’re coming out here to play football and I don’t have to travel,” Sunday attendee Jim Williams said. “I can watch it here at home.”

Now fans say they’re even more excited about the downtown venue.

“It’s great for baseball, and now they’re using it for even more purposes,” fan Daniel Gutierrez said. “I know when they built the stadium they were talking about having events here year-round, so this is cool to see, and hopefully more events come throughout the year.”

The Wind Surge said hosting a variety of events, especially during baseball’s offseason, has always been the vision for the stadium.”

