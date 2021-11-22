Advertisement

Sheriff’s office announces death of service dog, Nimitz

Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of one of its service dogs, Nimitz, Monday morning.

Nimitz served for seven years before his recent retirement. Deputy Noah Stevens-Clark found Nimitz in distress last week at her home and took Nimitz to the emergency vet, where life-saving efforts were unsuccessful. Nimitz passed away just before 11 p.m. Thursday evening.

“He was simply one of the best, and his actions kept deputies and citizens safe for the better part of a decade,” the Sheriff’s office wrote on its Facebook page. “Nimitz was a huge part of their family so we ask that you keep them in your thoughts during the difficult time.”

Posted by Sedgwick County Sheriff on Monday, November 22, 2021

