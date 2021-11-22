Teen cook to provide meals for HumanKind clients

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Teen cook Javion Napier will be providing and serving a turkey dinner for currently and recently homeless individuals Monday tonight—around 30 at HumanKind’s new intermediary housing facility in Wichita, the Studios, and the rest at The Inn, the nonprofit’s year-round shelter.

Between attending South High School, working a part-time job and cooking for his mother on her dialysis days, Napier spends his spare time and money combining his two favorite things—cooking and helping the less fortunate. Known to some as the “Hot Dog Kid,” or “Chef J,” Napier, a sophomore at South, became a household name in Wichita this spring, grilling and selling food from his driveway to raise money for supplies he distributes to the homeless community downtown.

Looking for an opportunity to cook a Thanksgiving meal for those in need, Napier contacted HumanKind via Board Vice Chair Scott Eilert.

“Javion has so many ideas, and most of them revolve around how he can help other people,” Eilert said. “Feeding the homeless this Thanksgiving was at the top of his list. I connected him with HumanKind and the Chefs at Cargill, but the idea and work are all his.”

Napier’s work in the community has been recognized twice already this year—he was awarded an Outstanding Citizen Award by the Wichita Police Department in May, and more recently an Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy Award by the Association of Fundraising Professionals’ Greater Wichita Chapter.

With the help of Cargill and the Wichita Wagonmasters, Napier will be serving dinner to HumanKind residents at The Inn at 5:30pm and The Studios at 6:15pm on Monday night. He also plans to provide and serve food at HumanKind’s Emergency Winter Shelters in December.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.