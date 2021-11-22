Advertisement

Where’s Shane? Dillons food experts

By Shane Konicki
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Stressing out a bit for the ol’ Thanksgiving meal? We’ve got you covered on Eyewitness News This Morning!

We’re out with the food experts until Thanksgiving Day giving you the tips on everything from sides, to pies, to the bird itself!

This morning we’re hanging out at Dillons at 21st and Maize to put together some assortment trays and get the scoop on any deals that could be waiting for you when you make the trip to grocery store! You can find more info about some cool tools they have for planning your Turkey Day shopping at www.dillons.com.

